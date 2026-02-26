PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: PM Modi Expresses Gratitude for Warm Welcome at Bilateral Meet With President Herzog

PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Jerusalem, Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog. President of Israel, Isaac Herzog says, “...I encourage your brilliant young Indian students to come to study in Israel. I encourage Israeli students to study in India. This connectivity between Israel and India can change the entire geostrategic situation towards the advantage of the global South...We know you lead the world in so many fields and we are very moved and excited that you are here with us.”