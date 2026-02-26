Updated 26 February 2026 at 14:42 IST
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: PM Modi Expresses Gratitude for Warm Welcome at Bilateral Meet With President Herzog
Live updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem during his two-day Israel tour. Track his address to the Knesset, bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meeting with President Isaac Herzog, defence cooperation discussions and key highlights from the high-profile visit on republicworld.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Israel aimed at strengthening the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. During his visit, PM Modi paid tribute at the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and is set to deliver a historic address at the Knesset. He will also hold delegation-level talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and meet President Isaac Herzog, with defence cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security high on the agenda. Stay with us for LIVE updates, key speeches, diplomatic engagements, and major announcements from PM Modi’s Israel visit on republicworld.com.
26 February 2026 at 14:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Jerusalem, Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog. President of Israel, Isaac Herzog says, “...I encourage your brilliant young Indian students to come to study in Israel. I encourage Israeli students to study in India. This connectivity between Israel and India can change the entire geostrategic situation towards the advantage of the global South...We know you lead the world in so many fields and we are very moved and excited that you are here with us.”
26 February 2026 at 14:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Isaac Herzog, President of Israel
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Jerusalem, Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Isaac Herzog, President of Israel.
26 February 2026 at 14:21 IST
'Greatness of Keralam's Traditions': PM Modi Witnesses Thiruvathira by Caregivers in Israel
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his experience of witnessing a graceful cultural presentation by the Keralam caregivers' community in Israel.
"Witnessed a graceful presentation of Thiruvathira by members of the Keralam caregivers' community. The performance reflected the greatness of Keralam's cultural traditions and the dedication of those who are passionate about it. Proud to see our diaspora preserving India's rich artistic heritage wherever they go," he wrote.
26 February 2026 at 14:21 IST
PM Modi and Netanyahu Visit Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visited Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem. and paid tributes.
26 February 2026 at 14:35 IST
'Memorable, Remarkable': PM Modi Praises Divyang Artists' Performance in Israel
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised a special cultural performance by Divyang (specially abled) artists during his visit to Israel.
“A memorable performance of the song 'I Love My India' by a remarkable ensemble of Divyang artists, bringing together Indian-origin Jews and Israeli citizens. This beautifully celebrates the shared heritage and enduring bonds between India and Israel!” he wrote.
26 February 2026 at 14:32 IST
"Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire": Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweets in Hindi, "Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire."
