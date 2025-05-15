PoK Activists Protest Against Pakistani Bill Allowing Chinese To Carry Mining Activities In Gilgit-Baltistan

Baltistan: Pakistan is committing a brutal crackdown on political activists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Gilgit and Baltistan for protesting against passing of a bill that will allow China to being mineral mining operation in the region.

A minerals-mining bill is about to pass in Gilgit-Baltistan assembly in upcoming days which will give a free-hand to Chinese companies for mining in the region.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a disputed territory as the land doesn't belong to Pakistan but the Pakistani government is making policies to give mining license to Chinese companies.

According to reports, at least 5 political activists have been arrested by Pakistan for protesting against the proposed bill.

Ehsan Advocate

Masud Ur Rehman

Shabbir Mayar

Ibrar Bagoro

Baloch leader claims independence from Pakistan, seeks support from India

Pakistan is not just facing retaliation in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) but is also on backfoot in Balochistan after Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch in a bold statement on Wednesday declared independence from Islamabad. He also asked for support from India and the global community in their freedom struggle.

Taking to X, Mir Yar Baloch wrote, "Tum Maroge Hum Neklengy, Hum Nasal Bachany Nekly Hain, Aao Hamara Sath Do." (Baloch people across Pakistan-occupied Balochistan have taken to the streets, declaring their national verdict that Balochistan is not Pakistan. The world can no longer remain a silent spectator.)

“Baloch Narrative!! Dear Indian patriotic media, YouTube comrades, and intellectuals defending Bharat, I urge you not to refer to Balochs as 'Pakistan’s own people.' We are not Pakistani; we are Balochistani. Pakistan’s own people are the Punjabis, who have never faced air bombings, enforced disappearances, or genocide,” said Mir Yar Baloch as he pitched his voice seeking India's support.

Mir Yar Baloch, a key figure in the Baloch freedom struggle against Pakistan, expressed support for India’s position on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and urged the international community to pressure Pakistan to vacate the region.