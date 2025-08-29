Polish F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes During Airshow Rehearsal, Pilot Killed In Tragic Accident | VIDEO

Warsaw: A terrifying incident occurred in Poland on Thursday evening, after an F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Polish Air Force crashed and exploded during a rehearsal for the upcoming AirSHOW Radom 2025. The tragic accident, which occurred around 7.30 pm local time, resulted in the death of the pilot. The deceased pilot was identified as Major Maciej 'Slab' Krakowian, who was a distinguished flying ace and leader of the Polish Air Force's display team.

The crash, which took place on the runway, with the fighter jet exploding into a fireball, left everyone at the site shocked and fearful. Following the incident, the concerned authorities have initiated an official investigation into the cause of the tragedy. As per local media reports, Krakowian was a seasoned combat pilot with over 1000 hours of flight experience in the F-16. He was part of the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan, where the ill-fated aircraft was stationed.

Horrific footage of the crash incident has since gone viral on social media. The video footage, recorded by an onlooker, captured the fighter jet rolling and spiralling in the sky before crashing hard on the ground, turning the jet into a fireball.

According to an eyewitness and footage obtained by local media, the F-16 appeared to perform a barrel roll aerobatic exercise before crashing in flames as it slid on the ground. The impact was severe, leaving the pilot with no chance of survival. The rescue operation was immediately initiated, with the airport fire brigade and units under the Ministry of the Interior and Administration responding to the scene.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz visited the crash site, paying tribute to the memory of the fallen pilot. "A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft – an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory," Kosiniak-Kamysz stated, expressing his condolences to the family and loved ones of Major Krakowian.

The loss of Major Krakowian is being mourned by the Polish Air Force and the entire Polish Army, with Kosiniak-Kamysz describing it as a great loss. Krakowian's impressive flying skills had earned him the prestigious 'As the Crow Flies' Trophy at the 2025 Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military airshow, just earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Radom Airshow, scheduled for the weekend, has been cancelled following the tragic incident. The officials confirmed that no civilians or bystanders were injured in the crash. The Polish Armed Forces have confirmed that the aircraft involved in the accident was from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan, where Krakowian also served as an instructor.