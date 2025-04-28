‘Poor’, ‘Terrible’ President So Far: Donald Trump’s 100-Day Approval Rating at Historic Low

Many Americans feel that Donald Trump has been mostly focusing on the wrong priorities as to say he has been focusing on the right ones, a new poll has found.

Further, about 4 in 10 Americans say Trump has been a “terrible” president in his second term, and about 1 in 10 say he has been “poor.” In contrast, about 3 in 10 say he has been “great or ”good,” while just under 2 in 10 say he has been “average.”

Trump 100 days: The Economy

Trump says the outcome of his tariffs will eventually be “beautiful.” So far, it’s been an difficult three months with consumer confidence plummeting, stock markets convulsing and investors losing confidence in the credibility of Trump’s policies. It has become a time of anxiety instead of his promised golden age of prosperity.

Trump has managed to reshape the economy through executive power, largely bypassing the Republican-controlled Congress. He has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs, including on America’s two largest trading partners, Mexico and Canada. Chinese goods are getting taxed at a combined 145%.

Impact Of Tariffs On Economy

The impact of tariffs on the economy is a complex issue, and there are differing opinions on the matter. Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, estimated that tariffs would bring in about $600 billion a year. However, economists have argued that this number is too high and that the negative dynamic revenue effects of tariffs would outweigh any benefits.

The Yale Budget Lab estimated that the tariffs imposed this year would raise $2.4 trillion from 2026-2035. However, the lab also noted that the tariffs would have $631 billion in negative dynamic revenue effects, which would reduce the overall revenue generated by the tariffs.



Skepticism of Economists

Economists have been vocal in their skepticism about Trump's plan to use tariff revenue to eliminate income taxes. Several argued that the plan was based on flawed assumptions and that the negative consequences of tariffs would far outweigh any potential benefits.



Meanwhile, a poll by The Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos found that almost two out of three Americans do not approve of Trump's handling of tariffs. The poll, which surveyed more than 2,400 US adults, found that 64% disapprove of how Trump is handling tariffs on imported goods, with 96% of Democrats and 25% of Republicans disapproving.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump has pressed both sides to quickly come to a war-ending agreement, but while Zelenskyy agreed to an American plan for an initial 30-day halt to hostilities, Russia has not signed on and has continued to strike at targets inside Ukraine.

As various US emissaries have held talks looking for an end to the war, both Trump and his top officials have become more reserved about the prospects of a peace deal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 18 suggested the U.S. might soon back away from negotiations altogether without more progress, adding a comment that sounded like a repudiation of the president’s old comments.