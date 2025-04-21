Pope Francis No More: World Mourns as First Latin American Pontiff Dies After 12 Years in Vatican

Pope Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, died on Monday after critical health battle. He was 88.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in an announcement.



Cardinal Ferrell spoke of Pope Francis's enduring impact, highlighting his dedication to living the values of the Gospel. "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised," he said.

Pope Francis's death marks the end of a transformative papacy, one that was defined by a focus on mercy, compassion, and outreach to those on the margins of society. His passing will leave an indelible mark on the Catholic Church and the global community that he served with unwavering dedication.

Critical Health Battle

Pope Francis was hospitalized on February 14, after suffering a bout of bronchitis for weeks and after increasingly finding it hard to speak publicly. Doctors diagnosed a complex infection that developed into double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope suffered two life-threatening crises while hospitalized, but by the beginning of the fourth week doctors said he was no longer in critical condition. They continued to emphasize the complexity of the situation, citing his his fraility, the removal of part of a lung as a young man and his lack of mobility.

After two weeks of stable condition, they said he was well enough to continue his convalescence at the Vatican.

Pope's Last Appearance

A day before his death, Pope emerged on Easter Sunday to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause.

His last public engagement was a meeting with the US Vice President JD Vance at the Casa Santa Marta. During the meeting, the two exchanged Easter greetings in English. Vance, expressing his gratitude for the meeting, said, "It's good to see you in better health." The Pope responded warmly, wishing him and his family a “Happy Easter.”

PM Modi Mourns Pope Francis' Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt note on X, formerly Twitter, on the death of Pope Francis saying, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope."

Reforming the Vatican

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected pope on March 13, 2013, surprising many Church watchers who had seen the Argentine cleric, known for his concern for the poor, as an outsider.

Pope Francis changed the face of the modern papacy more than any predecessor by shunning much of its pomp and privilege, but his attempts to make the Catholic Church more inclusive and less judgmental made him an enemy to conservatives nostalgic for a traditional past.