Pope Francis' Final Public Appearance: Last Meeting With JD Vance, Who Wished Him ‘Good Health’ on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis' last public engagement was a meeting with the U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday. | Image: X

New Delhi: Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church passed away at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Monday. His last public engagement was a meeting with the U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday morning at the Casa Santa Marta.

During the meeting, the two exchanged Easter greetings in English. Vance, expressing his gratitude for the meeting, said, "It's good to see you in better health." The Pope responded warmly, wishing him and his family a “Happy Easter.”

As a gesture of goodwill, Pope Francis had presented Vance with several gifts, including a Vatican tie, a red rosary for him, white rosaries for his children, and a set of three large chocolate Easter eggs. A separate white rosary was given to his wife.