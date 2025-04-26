Pope Francis' Funeral Today: World Leaders Gather In Vatican City To Pay Final Respect To Pope

Updated April 26th 2025, 11:09 IST
The funeral of Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, will take place at 10:00 a.m. Rome time (1:30 p.m. IST) on Saturday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Basilica and Square in Vatican City.
Many politicians and public figures are expected to attend the funeral, including India’s President Droupadi Murmu , U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prince William, among others.
Published April 26th 2025, 11:08 IST