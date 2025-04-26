sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Global Pressure Mounts On Pak | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Jeffrey Epstein | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Pope Francis' Funeral Today: World Leaders Gather In Vatican City To Pay Final Respect To Pope

Updated April 26th 2025, 11:09 IST

Pope Francis' Funeral Today: World Leaders Gather In Vatican City To Pay Final Respect To Pope

Pope Francis funeral service will begin at 1:15 pm IST at St. Peter’s Basilica and Square in Vatican City.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Pope Francis, Pope Francis state funeral
President Murmu to attend state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican city | Image: ANI

The funeral of Pope Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, will take place at 10:00 a.m. Rome time (1:30 p.m. IST) on Saturday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Basilica and Square in Vatican City.

Many politicians and public figures are expected to attend the funeral, including India’s President Droupadi Murmu , U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prince William, among others.

Schedule for the funeral:

  • 1:15 pm IST – 4:30 pm IST: Funeral service for Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica and Square
  • 3:30 pm IST: Pope Francis’s casket to be transported for burial at St. Mary Major Basilica
  • 5:30 pm IST: Mass at Buenos Aires Cathedral followed by a march around Plaza de Mayo
     

Published April 26th 2025, 11:08 IST

Donald Trump Droupadi Murmu