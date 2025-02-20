Pope Francis’ Health Improves: Pontiff Sits Up in Hospital Bed as He Recovers From Pneumonia

The Vatican City: There is a pleasant update for all those who have been worrying about Pope Francis, who has been battling for his life at a hospital in the Vatican, suffering from double pneumonia. As per the latest health update, the 88-year-old pontiff is recovering and has been able to sit up in the hospital bed.

Pope Francis' Health Improves, Pontiff Sits Up in Hospital Bed

Pope Francis is recovering from pneumonia and as per the latest health update, he sat up in his hospital bed to eat his breakfast on Thursday morning after spending a sixth restful night at the hospital, according to the Vatican. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni provided an update, confirming late Wednesday that recent blood tests indicated a 'slight improvement' in certain inflammation markers for the 88-year-old pontiff, who experienced an acute pneumonia episode in 2023 and is more likely to get respiratory infections during the winter months.

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Meets Pope Francis in Hospital

Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy went to the hospital where the pontiff is undergoing treatment and met him. A statement issued by her office about Pope Francis' health says, “We joked around as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humor.”

Pope Francis Hospitalised, Undergoing Treatment for Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital in Rome on February 14 due to a worsening case of bronchitis. On Tuesday, doctors revealed that he has pneumonia in both lungs, along with a polymicrobial infection in his respiratory system, which involves a mix of bacteria, viruses, and other organisms. He is receiving treatment that includes a combination of antibiotics and cortisone for his condition, which has also been identified as asthmatic bronchitis.