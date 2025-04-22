Red Papal Robe With Mitre on Head And Rosary in Hand: Vatican Releases First Images of Pope Francis in Open Coffin

Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, passed away early on Monday morning, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement released today. He was 88 years old and died at 1:35 AM (EST).

Pope Francis’s passing comes after a recent struggle with double pneumonia, which had kept him in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for five weeks.

Just a day before his death, he made his final public appearance, greeting thousands of worshippers in St Peter’s Square from the Popemobile. During the Easter celebrations, a blessing was delivered on his behalf by an aide.

Pope Francis’s body lies in state at the Chapel of Santa Marta in Vatican City, dressed in a red papal robe, mitre on his head, and holding a rosary in his hand.

Honouring his personal wishes, his body has been placed in a simple wooden casket rather than on a bier, which was traditionally used for previous popes.

In keeping with his request for simplicity, the casket is made of wood with a zinc lining, instead of the customary three-layer arrangement of cypress, lead, and oak coffins used in past papal funerals.

What Will Pope Francis' Funeral Be Like?

On Tuesday morning, cardinals began gathering to prepare for Pope Francis’s funeral. Those currently in Rome have been invited to help plan the rites following his passing.

His death marks the start of a nine-day official mourning period, known as the Novendiales, during which special prayers and masses will be held in his memory. Traditionally, the funeral and burial take place between the fourth and sixth day of mourning, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Pope Francis’s funeral will be more modest than those of his predecessors, in line with his personal wish for simplicity. The ceremony will begin with Cardinal Kevin Farrell leading the “rite of the confirmation of death” and placing the Pope’s body in a plain wooden coffin.

Unlike previous papal funerals, his body will not be placed on a raised platform. Instead, it will rest in an open coffin, allowing mourners to pay their respects in a more personal setting.