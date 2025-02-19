Pope Francis ‘May Not Survive’, Says Latest Health Report

Pope Francis’ respiratory infection is presenting a “complex clinical picture” that will require further hospitalization, said the Vatican. | Image: AP/file

New Delhi, India: Pope Francis, aged 88, is currently undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory infection at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, leading to the cancellation of several public engagements. The Vatican has reported that his condition has progressed to a "complex clinical situation" involving multiple infections.

A recent chest CT scan has reportedly revealed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, necessitating further pharmacological therapy.