Pope Francis ‘May Not Survive’, Says Latest Health Report
Pope Francis’ respiratory infection is presenting a “complex clinical picture” that will require further hospitalization, said the Vatican.
New Delhi, India: Pope Francis, aged 88, is currently undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory infection at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, leading to the cancellation of several public engagements. The Vatican has reported that his condition has progressed to a "complex clinical situation" involving multiple infections.
A recent chest CT scan has reportedly revealed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, necessitating further pharmacological therapy.
According to reports by Politico, Pope Francis has been experiencing intense pain and has privately expressed his belief that he “may not survive this time.”
