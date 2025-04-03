Popular Nursing Influencer Hailey Okula Dies After Childbirth Complications

New Delhi: A popular nursing influencer, Hailey Okula, has died of complications from giving birth to her first child, her husband said. She gained hundreds of thousands of followers sharing her struggles getting pregnant.

Nurse Hailey, an ER nurse and popular online influencer, passed away from complications following the birth of her son, Crew, late last month. Her husband expressed the profound sorrow of their loss, saying, "words cannot convey the depth of the loss I feel.”

On Tuesday, Matthew Okula, her husband and a Los Angeles firefighter, confirmed the tragic news on Hailey Okula's Instagram.

Matthew wrote, “Hailey’s strength was unparalleled. Words can’t describe how badly we wanted to be parents.” He added “After years of infertility struggles and a long, challenging IVF process, we were overjoyed to be expecting Crew.”

"Hailey faced every hurdle with so much courage and love—even though her body went through so much, she never wavered." he added.

In an interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles, Matthew Okula said his wife suffered a cardiac arrest caused by an amniotic fluid embolism shortly after Crew was delivered via C-section.

Amniotic Fluid Embolism

Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE) is a rare but serious childbirth complication where amniotic fluid, fetal cells, or other debris enter the mother's bloodstream. This can trigger a severe allergic-like reaction, causing sudden respiratory distress, cardiovascular collapse, and bleeding.