Published 02:49 IST, July 23rd 2024
Post Attack on Trump, Secret Service Chief Cheatle Vowed to 'Move Heaven And Earth' | Read Why
Secret Service Chief Cheatle, during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers vowed to 'move heaven and Earth'
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Post Attack on Trump, Secret Service Chief Cheatle Vowed to 'Move Heaven And Earth' | Read Why | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
01:40 IST, July 23rd 2024