sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 02:49 IST, July 23rd 2024

Post Attack on Trump, Secret Service Chief Cheatle Vowed to 'Move Heaven And Earth' | Read Why

Secret Service Chief Cheatle, during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers vowed to 'move heaven and Earth'

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Post Attack on Trump, Secret Service Chief Cheatle Vowed to 'Move Heaven And Earth' | Read Why
Post Attack on Trump, Secret Service Chief Cheatle Vowed to 'Move Heaven And Earth' | Read Why | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

01:40 IST, July 23rd 2024