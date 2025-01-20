POTUS 'X' Handle Gets Updated as Trump Assumes Office as The 47th President

Washington: Minutes after Donald J Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States, the official 'X' handle of the President of the United States (POTUS) was updated. The handle, which serves as the official communication channel for the POTUS, now reflects the new administration's leadership.

The transition took place seamlessly after Trump took the oath of office, with the @POTUS account's bio and associated content updated to reflect the incoming administration's priorities and goals.

As part of the digital handover, the outgoing President’s official social media presence was archived to ensure continuity in the nation’s digital records.



Trump was sworn in as the 47th president Monday, promising a “revolution of common sense” and taking charge as Republicans assume unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will act swiftly after the ceremony. Dozens of executive orders have already been prepared for his signature to clamp down on border crossings, increase fossil fuel development and end diversity and inclusion programs across the federal government.

Declaring that government faces a “crisis of trust," Trump said in his inaugural address that under his administration “our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced."

Trump claimed “a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal," promising to “give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom.”

“From this moment on,” he added, "America’s decline is over.”

The executive orders are the first step in what Trump is calling “the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense."

Other goals will prove more difficult, perhaps testing the patience of supporters who were promised quick success. Trump has talked about lowering prices after years of inflation, but his plans for tariffs on imports from foreign countries could have the opposite effect.

Frigid weather rewrote the pageantry of the day. Trump’s swearing-in was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda — the first time that has happened in 40 years — and the inaugural parade was replaced by an event at a downtown arena. Throngs of Trump supporters who descended on the city to watch the inaugural ceremony outside the Capitol from the National Mall were left to find other places to view the festivities.