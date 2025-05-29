Powerful 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran

Tehran: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck the southern region of Iran on Thursday. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake hit at a depth of 27 kilometres early Thursday, around 12.30 am local time. The tremors were felt across the region, leaving residents shaken.

The EMSC, a renowned authority on seismic activity, provided the most accurate reading of the earthquake's magnitude. However, the citizen-based RaspberryShake network and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) also recorded the quake, estimating it at a magnitude of 5.2. While there might be slight variations in the reported magnitude, the impact of the earthquake remains major.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in a seismically active region, prone to frequent tremors. The southern region of Iran has experienced numerous earthquakes in the past, and the recent quake reminded the country of its vulnerability to seismic activity.

The impact of the earthquake on the local population and infrastructure is still being assessed. While there are no immediate reports of widespread destruction or casualties, the quake's magnitude and depth suggest that the effects could be significant.

The rescue teams and emergency services are likely to be deployed to the affected areas to assess the damage and provide assistance to those in need.

Notably, earthquakes are a recurring phenomenon in Iran, and the country has implemented various measures to mitigate the impact of seismic activity.