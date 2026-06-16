Powerful 6.7‑Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Palu, Indonesia; Striking Visuals Capture Sulawesi Tremors

A strong 6.7‑magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island on Tuesday morning, sending tremors across the region and sparking concern among residents.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake’s epicentre was located about 42 km southeast of Palu, at coordinates 1.073° South latitude and 120.263° East longitude, with a depth of 45 km.

The earthquake struck at 08:57 IST (local morning hours), shaking buildings and prompting people to rush outdoors. Visuals from Palu show residents gathering in open spaces as aftershocks rattled the area.

This seismic event comes as Indonesia, part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, continues to face frequent earthquakes due to its tectonic setting. Authorities are monitoring the situation, though no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been confirmed.