Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Region: What We Know So Far
Russia Earthquake: The epicenter of the strong earthquake was 111.7 kilometers (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. More details below.
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
- The quake’s epicenter was 111.7 kilometers (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and had a depth of 39 kms, according to the USGS.
- There were no immediate reports of injuries of major damages.
- No threat of tsunami was issued by the administration.
- Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — on July 20, 2025.
- The July earthquake triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.
- The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone.
- The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more greater than M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other.
- Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years.
(This is a breaking story written with inputs from ANI and AP. More details awaited)
