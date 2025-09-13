Republic World
Updated 13 September 2025 at 12:21 IST

Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Region: What We Know So Far

Russia Earthquake: The epicenter of the strong earthquake was 111.7 kilometers (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. More details below.

Reported by: info desk
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast of Russia's Kamchatka Region: What We Know So Far

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. 

  1. The quake’s epicenter was 111.7 kilometers (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and had a depth of 39 kms, according to the USGS.
  2. There were no immediate reports of injuries of major damages.
  3. No threat of tsunami was issued by the administration.
  4. Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — on July 20, 2025.
  5. The July earthquake triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.
  6. The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone.
  7. The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more greater than M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other. 
  8. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years. 
     

(This is a breaking story written with inputs from ANI and AP. More details awaited)

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 13 September 2025 at 09:36 IST

