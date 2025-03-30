Powerful Earthquake Of 7.1 Magnitude Strikes Tonga Islands, Tsunami Alert Issued

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale struck the Tonga, a Pacific Island country, at 5.48 pm on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake's epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean, and a tsunami alert has been issued for the region. The earthquake has caused widespread concern and panic among the local population, with many people rushing to higher ground or evacuating their homes.

The US Geological Survey reported that the temblor occurred about 100 kms (62 miles) northeast of the main island in the early morning hours of Monday local time. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert, warning of hazardous waves that could affect coasts within 300 kms (185 miles) of the epicenter. The earthquake has raised concerns about the impact on the island nation, which is home to over 100,000 people.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the Pacific Ocean, near the Tonga Islands. The earthquake was felt in several neighboring countries, including Fiji and Samoa.

A tsunami alert has been issued for the Tonga Islands and surrounding regions, with warnings of potential tsunami waves reaching as high as 1-3 meters (3-10 feet). The alert was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which is monitoring the situation and providing updates to local authorities and emergency services.

Earthquake Details

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and occurred at a depth of around 10 kms (6.2 miles) beneath the Earth's surface. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for the Tonga Islands and surrounding regions, warning of hazardous waves that could affect coasts within 300 kms of the epicenter. The warning was issued due to the potential for tsunami waves to reach as high as 1-3 meters (3-10 feet) above sea level. The centre urged people in the affected areas to move to higher ground or evacuate immediately.

The impact of the earthquake and potential tsunami is still being assessed, but initial reports suggest that there may be damage to buildings and infrastructure in the affected areas. The emergency services and rescue teams are on the scene, working to evacuate people from the affected areas and provide assistance to those in need. The Tongan government has activated its emergency response plan, and international aid is being mobilized to support the affected communities.

Country At Risk

Notably, Tonga is a country in Polynesia made up of 171 islands, with a population of just over 100,000 people. Most of the population lives on the main island of Tongatapu, which is more than 3,500 km off Australia's east coast. The country is prone to natural disasters, including earthquakes and tsunamis, due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire.