Powerful Explosion Rocks Karachi's Fireworks Factory, Leaving 34 People Injured

Karachi: A powerful explosion in Pakistan rocked Karachi's MA Jinnah Road on Thursday, leaving at least 34 people injured. The blast reportedly occurred at a fireworks factory, which caught fire, triggering intermittent explosions at the site. The impact of the explosion was so severe that it shattered the windows of surrounding buildings, sending glass flying into bystanders.

The explosion caused a panic-like situation in the area, with people rushing to flee the area as the fire raged on. The local media cited eyewitnesses, who said, "We saw people bleeding; it was such a huge explosion…We saved some people, and then we called the fire brigade, which then reached the location." The emergency services rushed to the site, and a rescue operation was initiated to battle flames engulfing the godown.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Jinnah Hospital and Civil Hospital. The local police confirmed that 34 people had been injured, with four in critical condition. "Twenty wounded persons were brought to Jinnah Hospital and 14 others were taken to Civil Hospital," the official added.

The explosion also caused massive damage to nearby vehicles and buildings. The police have cordoned off the site and sealed MA Jinnah Road near Sea Breeze Plaza to ensure public safety amid fears of further blasts. "The ground-plus-two building housed medical equipment shops in addition to the firecracker warehouse," the police said, adding that flammable items, including oxygen cylinders, were being urgently removed to avert a big tragedy.

The local media reported that the massive explosion ripped through a multi-story building, sending flames and smoke billowing into the air. The shattered glasses were scattered across the streets, injuring pedestrians who were caught in the blast. Several videos of the incident surfaced on social media, capturing the chaos as vehicles hastily turned around to escape.