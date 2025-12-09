President Donald Trump Signals New Tariffs on Indian Rice and Canadian Fertiliser

Trump has signaled potential new tariffs on Indian rice and Canadian fertiliser amid ongoing trade discussions. He aims to protect US farmers from imports allegedly undercutting prices. | Image: The White House/ YouTube

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he may introduce new tariffs on agricultural imports, particularly Indian rice and fertiliser from Canada, as trade discussions with both countries continue without major progress.

Trump made the comments during a meeting at the White House where he unveiled USD 12 billion in fresh support for American farmers. He said imports were challenging domestic producers and reiterated his intent to address the issue.

President Donald trump asks the United States secretary of the treasury, Scott Bessent, "Why is India allowed to do that ("Dumping rice into the us")? They have to pay tariffs. Do they have an exemption on rice?"

United States secretary of the treasury, Scott Bessent replies, “No, sir. We're still working on their trade deal...”. President Donald trump replies, "They should not be dumping (rice)...They cannot do that.

The president said he would "take care" of alleged dumping of Indian rice into the US. Farmers have pointed to falling rice prices, claiming imports from countries like India, Vietnam and Thailand are undercutting their crops. "They shouldn't be dumping," Trump said. "I mean, I heard that, I heard that from others. You can't do that".

He also suggested possible tariff measures on fertiliser coming from Canada to encourage local production. "A lot of it does come in from Canada, and so we'll end up putting very severe tariffs on that, if we have to, because that's the way you want to bolster here," he said, adding, "And we can do it here. We can all do that here".

The remarks come amid ongoing economic pressures, including concerns about inflation and consumer prices. Farmers, a key support base for Trump, have faced rising costs and market challenges linked to tariff policies.

Negotiations with both Canada and India aimed at stabilising trade ties have encountered difficulties. Earlier this year, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, citing trade barriers and energy purchases. A US delegation is expected to visit India this week for further talks, although no major breakthrough is anticipated.