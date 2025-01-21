President Donald Trump Slams 'Radical And Corrupt' Biden Administration

Washington: President Donald Trump harshly criticized the Biden administration in his inaugural speech, calling it "radical and corrupt." Speaking after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025, Trump condemned the current government’s handling of both domestic and international crises.

In his address, Trump claimed that the government faced a crisis of trust, accusing the establishment of extracting power and wealth from citizens while neglecting the nation's core institutions.

He stated in his speech, “For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair.”

He highlighted what he perceived as the government's failure to manage domestic issues and its series of failures abroad.

Trump also criticized the government for its stance on immigration, asserting that it protected dangerous criminals while neglecting law-abiding citizens.

“We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders or, more importantly, its own people,” Trump said.

In his inaugural speech, Trump made it clear that he intended to reverse these policies, focusing on strengthening the American borders and putting the country's interests first.

'America Is Back': New-Look White House Website Says After Trump's Inauguration

The White House website was revamped with a bold banner reading "America is back" just moments after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

Trump's message on the front page read, “Every single day, I will fight for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered a strong, safe, and prosperous America for our children and for you. This will truly be the golden age of America,” followed by his signature.

The White House’s social media profiles on X, Facebook, and Instagram also showcased a new design.

The website features short biographies of Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance. Currently, the White House has listed six key issues.

It notes that during his first term, President Trump enacted historic tax cuts for the middle class, doubled the child tax credit, and rolled back burdensome regulations. The American people benefited with more money in their pockets, and poverty rates reached record lows during his first term. Trump aims to use his second term to fuel an economic revival by cutting taxes and creating more jobs for Americans.

Trump's plan includes advocating for policies like "No Tax on Tips" and "No Tax on Overtime" and making his first-term tax cuts permanent. He is committed to ensuring more money for the American people, viewing it as key to economic prosperity.

The White House also highlighted Trump's efforts in securing the U.S. border during his first term. He intends to restore national sovereignty by ending catch and release, fighting drug cartels, reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" policy, and empowering law enforcement to secure the borders.

Additionally, Trump promises to keep America out of unnecessary foreign wars, strengthen military readiness, and defend the nation from all threats. He will modernize the military, remove ideology from the Armed Forces, and replace failed war policies with a focus on peace through strength.

Under Trump's leadership, the U.S. became the top producer of oil and natural gas globally, achieving energy independence. He prioritizes keeping energy costs low by boosting domestic energy production.