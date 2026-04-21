‘President Of Peace’: Trump's Solved War Tally Grows To 9, Including Some That Never Started

Washington: Donald Trump’s self-awarded title of ‘President of Peace’ appears to be expanding as quickly as his arithmetic. The President of the United States now claims to have solved 9 wars, up from 8, and he says a 10th is already on the way, with a ceasefire he announced between Israel and Lebanon on his Truth Social. The only problem is that nobody, including the State Department, seems able to name the 9 conflicts he’s supposedly ended.

Trump most recently touted the tally in a Truth Social post, declaring the Israel-Lebanon truce his 10th peacekeeping success. However, when the facts pressed on the maths, the list becomes murkier. 8 of the wars are at least identifiable on paper, even if the fighting, or lack of it, tells a different story. The 9th remains a mystery, perhaps even to Trump himself, though speculation points to the short-lived ceasefire in the Iran conflict earlier this month.

The analysts, who eagerly follow Trump's announcements and claims on Truth Social, suggested that the ledger is surprisingly light on actual peace for a man who insists he should be handed the Nobel Peace Prize for ending wars. The analysts asserted that agreements are fragile where they exist, non-existent where he claims they do, and in several cases, there was never a war to begin with. Still, that hasn’t stopped the claims from growing, nor has it stopped Trump from brushing off any suggestion that he is under pressure to deliver results.

Trump's Ever-Growing List Of ‘Solved’ Conflicts

According to the State Department’s round-up, Trump’s 8 confirmed victories include Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Israel and Iran, Cambodia and Thailand, Egypt and Ethiopia, Serbia and Kosovo, Israel and Hamas, and most importantly, the one claim, which has been repeatedly rejected on record, the India and Pakistan conflict. It is a geographically ambitious portfolio for 8 months of work, or at least for 8 months of posting.

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However, the reality on the ground is less triumphant, as despite a US-brokered peace agreement signed in December, fighting has continued between the DRC and Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 rebels. The Egypt-Ethiopia dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has never involved military force. Trump attempted to mediate it during his first term without success and told Egypt in January he was willing to restart talks, which is not quite the same as solving a war that never started.

Similarly, the Serbia-Kosovo disagreement over sovereignty has not seen armed conflict since Kosovo declared independence in 2008. Trump did help strengthen economic ties during his first term, but the territorial dispute remains unresolved. To count it as a war ended is to redefine both “war” and “ended” in ways that would make dictionaries blush.

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‘I Am Under No Pressure Whatsoever’

Trump has been keen to project calm amid the chaos, writing on Truth Social on Monday that reports of him being under pressure to make a deal are “NOT TRUE!” He insisted he is under no pressure at all, although a deal “will happen, relatively quickly!” In the same post, he noted that other US wars have dragged on for years, before claiming he “promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran, and actually, from the Military standpoint, it was far faster than that".

His comment is characteristic of the arithmetic at play, as wars are solved before they start, victories are declared before ceasefires hold, and timelines are beaten even when the metrics are unclear. The State Department, dutifully branding him “The President of Peace,” credited him in October with ending “eight wars in just eight months” after a deal was reached in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The agreement, hailed as a major foreign policy achievement, remains fragile. The long-term details are still being negotiated and could take years to implement. On the other hand, Hamas has resisted disarming, prompting Israel to threaten to do so by force. If this is what a solved war looks like, one wonders what an unsolved one would entail.

Wars That Won’t Cooperate

Moreover, for all the claimed successes, the conflicts Trump said would be easiest have proved stubborn. He repeatedly vowed on the 2024 campaign trail that he could end the war in Ukraine in a single day. He has since conceded it is harder than he imagined. More Ukrainians were killed in 2025 than in the previous year, and talks between Kyiv and Moscow are essentially stalled.

His ambitions for the Korean Peninsula have fared similarly after he said he wants to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and reduce tensions between North and South Korea. Pyongyang, however, has rejected his demands that it abandon its nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, which he labelled war number 10, is already under strain. Israel continues to occupy southern Lebanon to create a buffer zone between its border and Hezbollah territory. The fighting escalated earlier this year after US-Israel strikes against Iran prompted Hezbollah retaliation. Although the US and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran earlier this month, they said Lebanon was not included. Israel kept up attacks there, threatening the broader truce, though Iran rejected the claim that Lebanon was excluded.

Ninth War, Or Just Ninth Inning?

Now, the mystery looms over the ninth war, as Trump has not clarified what it was about. The most credible guess is the brief ceasefire in the Iran conflict, but even that lasted only 2 weeks and was never framed as a war-ending agreement by the other parties involved. If solving a war now means pausing it for a fortnight, then most of history’s generals have been overachievers.