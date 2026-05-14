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Russian President Vladimir Putin Condoles Storm Tragedy In Uttar Pradesh

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out to the Indian leadership to express his deepest condolences following the devastating cyclone and severe storms that have torn through Uttar Pradesh.

Namya Kapur
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Russian President Vladimir Putin Condoles Storm Tragedy In Uttar Pradesh | Image: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out to the Indian leadership to express his deepest condolences following the devastating cyclone and severe storms that have torn through Uttar Pradesh.

The message, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes as the death toll from the natural disaster continues to rise, with official reports confirming at least 104 fatalities across the state.

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 Namya Kapur
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