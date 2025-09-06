President Trump, PM Modi Likely to Meet on the Sidelines of ASEAN Summit on Oct 26

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are most likely to meet in Malaysia on October 26, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

Trump has already confirmed his participation in the summit, while Prime Minister Modi, who has been a regular attendee of ASEAN gatherings, is yet to make a formal announcement regarding his presence.

This year’s ASEAN Summit could turn out to be the only opportunity for a bilateral between the two leaders. Trump is not scheduled to travel to South Africa in November for the G20 Summit, limiting the chances of another face-to-face. The Quad forum remains a possible platform for a meeting, though that will depend on the outcome of diplomatic discussions.

ASEAN Summit 2026 in Malaysia

Malaysia will host the 47th ASEAN Summit from October 26–28, bringing together leaders of the 10-member bloc to deliberate on regional priorities such as economic integration, security challenges, and sustainable growth.

This Summit is expected to be among the largest gatherings the Southeast Asian grouping has hosted in recent years.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said the two-day summit will devote special attention to pressing issues, including the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar, maritime disputes in the South China Sea, and the impact of recent US tariff hikes, according to reports from the Associated Press.

Addressing Malaysia’s parliament last month, Anwar revealed that Trump had personally conveyed his plans to attend during a recent phone call. “I had the opportunity to speak with US President Donald Trump, and he confirmed his participation in the upcoming ASEAN Summit in October,” he noted.

Can US-India Ties Be Rekindled Amid Strain Over Tariffs and Russia?

The future of the US-India partnership is under sharp focus after a series of setbacks that have strained the relationship. US President Donald Trump’s imposition of heavy tariffs on Indian goods, reportedly as high as 50%, and his repeated criticism of India’s oil imports from Russia. Trump went as far as blaming India at multiple international platforms, accusing New Delhi of indirectly contributing to the war’s human toll.

The situation escalated earlier this week when Trump posted a controversial message on his social media platform, Truth Social. Sharing an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Trump wrote, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

The post sparked concerns in both Washington and New Delhi about the trajectory of bilateral ties. Analysts viewed it as a sign of Washington’s insecurity over New Delhi’s balancing act between global powers.

Sensing the growing unease, Trump attempted to walk back his remarks during a White House press briefing. “I will always be friends with Modi… he is a great Prime Minister,” Trump said. “India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about.” His statement was widely interpreted as a move to contain the diplomatic damage caused by his earlier words.

India, for its part, has maintained a consistent stance. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that ties with the United States remain central to New Delhi’s foreign policy while emphasizing the primacy of national interest. “Relations between India and the US are important for us,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly briefing. “There is a comprehensive global partnership between India and the US, and the mutual benefit of both nations should be taken forward. At the same time, India will always put its national interest first.”