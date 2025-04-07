'Pressuring & Threatening Not Correct Ways to Engage': China Issues Statement Opposing US Abuse of Tariffs

Beijing: China has released an official statement condemning the “US abuse of tariffs' and has clearly stated that ”pressuring and threatening are not the correct ways to engage with China".

US President Donald Trump' imposition of retaliatory tariffs on its trade partners as part of his ‘America First’ Policy on April 2, has sparked a massive tariff war for US with the other nations.

Read below, the statement issued by China, condemning Trump's decision to impose retaliatory tariffs on its trade partners…

Recently, under various pretexts, the United States has imposed tariffs on all trading partners, including China, which severely infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of nations, severely violates World Trade Organization rules, severely harms the rules-based multilateral trading system, and severely disrupts the stability of the global economic order. The Chinese government strongly condemns and firmly opposes this.

These actions violate basic economic laws and market principles, disregard the balance of interests reached through multilateral trade negotiations, and ignore the fact that the US has long reaped substantial benefits from international trade. Using tariffs as a tool of extreme pressure for selfish gain is a textbook example of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic coercion.

Under the guise of pursuing "equality" and "fairness," the US is essentially seeking "America First" and "American Exceptionalism," aiming to overturn the current international economic and trade order with tariff measures, placing American interests above the common good of the international community, and sacrificing the legitimate interests of all countries in service of America's hegemonic ambitions. Such actions will inevitably face broad opposition from the international community.

China is an ancient civilization and a country of etiquette. The Chinese people value sincerity and trust as their core principles. We will not provoke troubles, but we never flinch when trouble comes our way. Pressuring and threatening are not the correct way to engage with China. We have taken, and will continue to take, firm measures to defend our sovereignty, security, and development interests.

China-US economic and trade relations should be based on mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. The US should align with the shared expectations of people from both nations and the people of the world, and, in light of the fundamental interests of both countries, stop using tariffs as a weapon to suppress China’s economy and trade, and stop harming the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people.

As the world's second-largest economy and the second-largest consumer market, no matter how international circumstances change, we will pursue high-level opening-up, expand institutional openness in areas such as rules, regulations, management, and standards, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, foster a world-class, market-oriented, law-based business environment, and share development opportunities to achieve mutual benefit.

Economic globalization is an inevitable path for the development of human society. The multilateral trade system, with the WTO at its core and based on rules, has made important contributions to the development of global trade, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Open cooperation is the trend of history, and the world will not, nor should it, return to a state of mutual closure and division. Mutual benefit and win-win outcomes are the aspirations of all people, while economic coercion that pits nations against each other is bound to backfire. The global community shares the responsibility of guiding globalization toward greater openness, inclusivity, equity, and balance.

Development is a universal right of all nations, not the privilege of a few. There are no winners in trade wars or tariff wars, and protectionism offers no way out. All countries must uphold genuine multilateralism, jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, and protect the multilateral trade framework centered on the WTO.

We believe that the vast majority of countries in the world, which value fairness and justice, will stand on the right side of history and make choices that serve their own interests. The world needs justice, not hegemony!

