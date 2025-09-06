'Deeply Appreciate..': PM Modi Responds to Trump’s 'Always Friends' Remark, Says India-US Ties Are Strong

New Delhi: In his first direct response to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" Trump’s positive comments about India-US ties.

He said the relationship as “very positive and forward-looking.”

This statement came just hours after Trump softened his earlier critical tone towards India and said he would “always be friends with Modi,” highlighting the “special relationship” between the two countries.

PM Modi’s Reaction to Trump’s Remarks

Reacting to a post by news agency ANI on social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

He also tagged Donald Trump in his post.

What Did Trump Say?

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump stepped back from his earlier comment on Truth Social, where he had said, "looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Trump said, "I don't think we have [lost India]. I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India — 50 percent, a very high tariff. I get along very well with Prime Minister Modi. He was here a couple of months ago; we had a press conference in the Rose Garden.”

Trump also added, "I always will be friends with Modi. He is a great Prime Minister. I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about.”

Recent Tensions Between India and the US

In recent weeks, India-US relations have experienced notable tensions due to several developments. President Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, a move that drew sharp responses from Indian officials.

Additionally, the US criticized India for continuing to purchase oil from Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, accusing New Delhi of indirectly supporting Russia’s war efforts. Some of Trump’s aides even went as far as to describe the conflict as “Modi’s war,” further straining diplomatic ties.