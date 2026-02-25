PM Modi's Israel Visit: Full Schedule, Key Agenda | Check Full Itinerary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Israel on February 25 for a two-day visit aimed at discussing and boosting ties between the two nations. The trip will be his second visit to Israel since 2017 and comes at a time when the ties between the two nations has evolved significantly.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Even while tensions are still influencing the larger West Asia region, the visit is expected to focus heavily on defense, commerce, and technology cooperation.

Day 1: Arrival, Key Meetings And Address To Israeli Parliament

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to leave from Air Force Station Palam at 0900 hrs IST on February 25 and land at Ben Gurion International Airport at 1245 hrs local time. The Prime Minister and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have a private one-on-one discussion shortly after his arrival, from 1310 to 1345 hours.

He will then head to King David Hotel, arriving between 1425 and 1440 hrs. The Prime Minister is expected to speak to the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, later in the day between 1630 and 1800 hours.

Following the address, he will attend an exhibition of technologies and innovations in Israel from 1825 to 1855 hrs. The day will conclude with a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu between 1950 and 2100 hrs.

Day 2: Memorial Visit, Bilateral Talks And Agreements

On February 26, the Prime Minister will begin the day with a visit to Yad Vashem from 0845 to 0930 hrs. This will be immediately followed by bilateral discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog from 0930 to 1040 hrs.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to hold delegation-level discussions between 1110 and 1150 hours. Soon thereafter, from 1155 to 1225 hrs at Hotel King David, both sides will take part in the discussion of MoUs and press statements. Only journalists with a GPO Card will be permitted to attend the event.

The Prime Minister will then communicate with notable members of the Indian-Jewish community from 1230 to 1240 hrs at the same venue. Prime Minister Modi will emplane for Delhi at 1420 hrs local time.

Strengthening The India–Israel Strategic Partnership

The two leaders will review the “significant progress made in India - Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Discussions are also anticipated to touch on regional and international problems of shared concern. The Prime Minister will also speak with the Indian community in Israel and pay a visit to Israeli President Isaac Herzog. He is expected to speak before the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, according to reports. Pranab Mukherjee, the president at the time, had spoken to the Israeli Parliament in October 2015.

Defence Likely To Be Central To Discussions

The main focus of Prime Minister Modi's trip to Israel is anticipated to be defence. For many years, New Delhi has been India's major defence consumer, and Israel is one of the nation's largest arms suppliers. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports that between 2020 and 2024, 34% of Israel's total arms sales came from India.

Joint development initiatives in fields like directed-energy laser weapons, long-range standoff missiles, anti-ballistic missile defence systems, and next-generation drones could be discussed during the visit.

Additionally, according to reports, Israel approved $8.6 billion in arms transactions with India in 2026.

Why The Visit Is Significant

The visit comes at a moment when conflicts remain in West Asia, with the prospect of the United States striking Iran being closely watched.

According to the MEA, the trip will “reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.”