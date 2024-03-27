Updated March 27th, 2024 at 00:44 IST
Prince Harry Namesdropped in $30 Million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Lawsuit
In a case of name-dropping, Court papers name Prince Harry as an example of prominent personalities to whom rapper Sean Diddy might have had access.
- World News
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has been dragged into a $30 million US lawsuit involving rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, reports Daily Mail. The lawsuit alleges that Sean “Diddy” Combs used Prince Harry’s name to give legitimacy to his sex-trafficking parties.
It seems like a case of name-dropping and Prince Harry has nothing to do with the case.
Prince Harry has been named in the 73-page court document about the $30 million lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit has been filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of sexual misconduct, grooming and sex-trafficking by Lil Rod.
Lil Rod has also alleged that Diddy used his “affiliation” with prominent celebrities, including Prince Harry, to garner “legitimacy” for his inappropriate acts.
According to the court documents, Lil Rod has claimed Sean Diddy “was known for throwing the best parties”. He further claimed, “Affiliation with, and or sponsorship of Mr. Combs sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.”
Just a day ago, authorities raided Sean Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles, USA, as part of the sex-trafficking investigation.
Lil Rod said in the court documents that Diddy recruited him in August 2022 for work Grammy nominated album, ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’. However, Lil Rod's “life has been detrimentally impacted ever since”, he claimed. He further accused Diddy of introducing him to actor Cuba Gooding Jr, who allegedly began “touching, groping, and fondling Jones' legs, upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders”.
Lil Rod further claimed that he was sexually assaulted by a female cousin of Sean Diddy’s girlfriend Yung Miami. He further claimed to have been forced to watch a video of record producer Stevie J having sex with another man.
Diddy also drugged the drinks of underage girls who used to work at his house, claimed Lil Rod in the court documents.
Prince Harry’s name has been mentioned once in the court documents.
Published March 27th, 2024 at 00:44 IST
