Published 17:05 IST, January 22nd 2025
Prince Harry Triumphs: Rupert Murdoch's Media Group Offers Settlement To Resolve Years-long Lawsuit
Prince Harry on Wednesday reached a settlement in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s UK tabloid publisher, News Group Newspapers.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Prince Harry on Wednesday reached a settlement in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s UK tabloid publisher, News Group Newspapers. | Image: AP, Republic
New Delhi, India: Prince Harry on Wednesday reached a settlement in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s UK tabloid publisher, News Group Newspapers. The publisher admitted to hacking the British royal’s phone and agreed to pay him “substantial damages.”
In London’s High Court, Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, stated that News Group offered “a full and unequivocal apology.”
Updated 17:13 IST, January 22nd 2025