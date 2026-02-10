‘Prosperous Path Forward’: White House Releases Mega Fact Sheet On India-US Trade Deal; $500 Billion Purchase Goal Detailed | Key Points

New Delhi: The United States on Tuesday laid out its next steps for advancing what it has termed a landmark trade understanding with India.

The details were shared through a fact sheet issued days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation and agreed on the broad contours of an Interim Trade Agreement.

What the deal says

According to Washington, the deal includes the removal of the additional 25 per cent duty earlier imposed on Indian goods.

The rollback, formalised through an Executive Order signed the same day, follows India’s assurance that it will discontinue imports of Russian oil.

The US administration also said the reciprocal tariff applicable to Indian exports would be lowered from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, citing India’s readiness to work with the US on addressing trade imbalances and common security concerns.

What's on list

On its part, India has agreed to lower or abolish tariffs on a wide range of US-made industrial products as well as several agricultural and food items.

The list includes distillers’ dried grains, red sorghum, nuts, fresh and processed fruits, certain pulses, soybean oil, and alcoholic beverages such as wine and spirits.

$500 billion

New Delhi has also committed to sharply expanding its purchases from the US, with imports projected to cross $500 billion across sectors including energy, agriculture, information and communication technology, coal and others.

The joint announcement also highlights India’s undertaking to tackle non-tariff barriers that hinder trade between the two countries in identified priority sectors.

Benefit India-US

In addition, both sides have agreed to develop clear rules of origin to ensure that the concessions under the agreement primarily benefit India and the US.

India will withdraw its digital services tax and pursue a comprehensive framework for bilateral digital trade, aimed at removing discriminatory regulations and easing restrictions, including commitments against imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions.

Economic security

The agreement signals closer collaboration on economic security as well, with the two countries planning coordinated efforts to strengthen supply chains and promote innovation, particularly in response to non-market practices by third countries. The framework also envisions cooperation on investment screening, export controls, and a substantial expansion of bilateral trade and collaboration in technology-related sectors.

The White House reiterated its view that US exporters have long faced relatively high tariff barriers in India, noting that agricultural duties average well above global norms and that taxes on some automobiles exceed 100 per cent.

It also raised concerns over non-tariff restrictions that, according to Washington, have limited access for American products in the Indian market.