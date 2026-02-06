Protests Erupt Outside Muhammad Yunus' Residence Ahead Of Bangladesh Elections

Dhaka: Massive protests erupted outside the official residence of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka on Friday.

The uproar reportedly comes amid several groups continuing to demand justice over youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi's death. This comes six days before Bangladesh's first election since the 2024 violence that had forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India.

According to reports, the protestors gathered at Shaheed Minar in the morning and marched towards Yunus' official residence, Jamuna, calling for the immediate publication of a government gazette, the Ninth National Pay Scale, based on the pay commission’s recommendations, which proposed a restructure in the salaries of government employees.

Members of the Bangladesh Government Officials and Employees Welfare Association were reportedly among those attending.

