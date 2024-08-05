Published 19:08 IST, August 5th 2024
Protests Toppled Bangladesh's Government and Drove Powerful PM into Exile. How Did They Get Here?
The end to her 15 years in power came after weeks of violent unrest during which nearly 300 people died, according to local media reports.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
People shout slogans as they take part in a protest against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. | Image: AP
19:03 IST, August 5th 2024