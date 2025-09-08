Govt Revokes Social Media Ban, PM Oli Assures Access; After 19 Dead, 300 Injured in Nepal Clashes

2 killed during Nepal protest | Image: Reuters

Nepal Protest LIVE: Protest turned violent in Kathmandu as people staged a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters.

Protestors climbed over police barricades as they stage a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites.

Protestors vandalised the Parliament gate during the protest.

According to latest reports, 19 people have died and over 300 have been injured as police in Nepal fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and used water cannons to disperse protesters, who tried to break into Parliament on Monday.