Govt Revokes Social Media Ban, PM Oli Assures Access; After 19 Dead, 300 Injured in Nepal Clashes
Protest turned violent in Kathmandu as people staged a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters.
Protestors climbed over police barricades as they stage a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites.
Protestors vandalised the Parliament gate during the protest.
According to latest reports, 19 people have died and over 300 have been injured as police in Nepal fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and used water cannons to disperse protesters, who tried to break into Parliament on Monday.
The demonstrators, mostly young people, were triggered by a government-imposed social media shutdown and allegations of corruption, local media reported.
8 September 2025 at 21:49 IST
Nepal Police Accused of Opening Fire on Protesters, UN Demands Swift and Transparent Probe
Nepal Protests LIVE: The United Nations demanded a swift and transparent investigation after Nepal police were accused of opening fire on protesters demanding the government lift the social media ban, killing 19 people.
“We are shocked by the killings and injury of protesters in Nepal today and urge a prompt and transparent investigation,” UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement, AFP reported.
8 September 2025 at 20:05 IST
Nepal Home Minister Resigns On Moral Grounds Over Gen-Z Protest
Nepal Protest LIVE: Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has resigned over the violent Gen-Z protests that led to the loss of at least 18 lives today. He cited the widespread criticism against the current government in handling the situation as the reason to step down from his office on moral grounds. He also called the loss of lives in the protests as ‘unimaginable’.
8 September 2025 at 19:56 IST
Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Calls For Fresh Elections Amid Violent Gen-Z Protests
Nepal Protest LIVE: Nepal's Centrist political party The Rastriya Swatantra Party calls for fresh elections. RSP General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti criticized the administration for resorting to excessive force on the youth protestors
8 September 2025 at 19:37 IST
I Have Seen More Than 15 People Being Shot, Gen-Z Protestor Recalls Horrific Details
Nepal Protest LIVE: A protestor says, “We are here to protest against the corruption and the ban on social media. There are people dying on the streets. I have seen more than 15 people being shot. There is not enough ambulances, and the hospitals are running out of resources. The government does not care about us. This government does not care about us.”
8 September 2025 at 19:17 IST
Indo-Nepal Border On High Alert As Gen-Z Protest Turns Violent In Kathmandu
Nepal Protest LIVE: An alert has been issued on the India-Nepal border, considering a protest in Nepal. Sashastra Seema Bal is keeping a close watch on the development,” officials told ANI
8 September 2025 at 18:39 IST
18 Dead, 250 Injured In Gen-Z Protests, Nepal's Health Ministry Confirms
Nepal Protest LIVE: People in Kathmandu stage a massive protest against the government over alleged corruption and the recent ban on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and others. At least 18 people have died and more than 250 people have been injured in today's protest: Nepal's Health Ministry.
8 September 2025 at 18:16 IST
Gen-Z Protestors Throw Stones At PM Oli's Residence
Nepal Protest LIVE: Amid surging unrest in Kathmandu, young demonstrators reportedly resorted to stone pelting at Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s residence in Damak, Jhapa district.
8 September 2025 at 18:02 IST
Nepal Opposition Demands PM’s Resignation Amid Widening Gen Z Protests
Nepal’s opposition parties have formally demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, citing a series of alleged governance failures.
8 September 2025 at 17:59 IST
Government Has Planned Infiltration to Manipulate The Narrative, Says RPP Member Khusbu Oli
Nepal Protest LIVE: In an exclusive chat with Republic, RPP member Khusbu Oli says that this generation is not violent. The government is trying to manipulate the narrative by planning violent infiltrations.
8 September 2025 at 17:09 IST
EXCLUSIVE: Nepali Youth Is Tired Of The Corrupt Government, Says Nepal's Former Deputy PM Rajendra Mahato About The Gen-Z Protest Violence
Nepal Protest LIVE: In an exclusive chat with the Republic, Nepal's former Deputy CM Rajendra Mahato says that the youth of the Nepal is frustrated by the ‘nalayakpan’ of the current government, which has given rise to the violent clashes.
8 September 2025 at 17:01 IST
14 Protestors Dead In Nepal's Gen-Z Protest As Tensions Escalate
Nepal Protest LIVE: Death toll for Nepal's Gen-Z protest reaches 14 as youth engage with the authority in a bloody struggle opposing the social media ban in Nepal. Tensions escalated outside Kathmandu's Parliament as police clashed with protesters demonstrating against Nepal's recent ban on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The situation turned violent when police discharged their firearms into the crowd.
8 September 2025 at 17:00 IST
Curfew Extended In Other Areas of Baneshwar Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protest Violence
Nepal Protest LIVE: Owing to the increased violence in the Gen-Z protest in Nepal's Baneshwar, the authorities have now extended the curfew to other areas. Currently, this includes the President's residence, Shital Niwas area, Maharajgunj, the vice-president's residence in Lainchaur, all sides of Singha Durbar, the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar, and surrounding areas.
8 September 2025 at 17:00 IST
Police Is Firing At People, Says Gen-Z Protestor
Nepal Protest LIVE: A protester says, "We were planning to hold a peaceful protest, but as we advanced further, we could see the violence by the police. The police are firing on the people, which is against the essence of peaceful protest. Those who are sitting in power cannot impose their power on us. Anti-corruption protests are being suppressed, which is against the freedom of speech and the right to expression. The Police have been firing at protestors..."
8 September 2025 at 17:00 IST
Gen-Z Protest In Nepal Intensifies, Parliament Gate Vandalized By Protestors
Nepal Protest LIVE: Protestors vandalise the Parliament gate as the protest turned violent in Kathmandu, as people staged a massive protest against the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites, leading to clashes between police and protesters.
8 September 2025 at 15:45 IST
2 Killed During Gen Z Protests in Nepal
Nepal Protest LIVE: Two persons were reportedly killed as police in Nepal fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and used water cannons to disperse protesters in Kathmandu.