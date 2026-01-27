'Proud Of My Roots In Goa': EU's 'Babush' Antonio Costa Flaunts OCI Card As India-EU Seal Trade Deal

As India and the European Union signed the historic Free Trade Agreement, also touted as the 'mother of trade deals', European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, in an unexpected light-hearted gesture, took out his OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card and shared his India-connect, talking about his Goan roots.

The gesture occurred during a joint press briefing between India and the European Union at Hyderabad House, where Costa, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, celebrated the end of 18 years of negotiations.

Personal Connection to the Partnership

"I'm the President of the European Council, but I'm also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, it has a special meaning. I'm very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from, and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me," said Costa, who led the EU delegation alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen."

“We conclude today our trade negotiations. We relaunched at the latest meeting hosted in May 2021 in my previous capacity. Our summit sends a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners.”

Advertisement

"Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level. As the two largest democracies in the world, we are working hand in hand to deliver concrete benefits for our citizens and to shape a resilient global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development," he added.

Costa, often affectionately referred to in India by his childhood nickname "Babush" (Konkani for 'young boy'), has long been a bridge between the two regions.

Advertisement

His father, the noted poet Orlando Costa, was born in Goa, and the Council Chief has frequently spoken of his pride in his Indian heritage. As the leaders addressed the media, Costa reached into his pocket and produced the OCI card to the visible delight and laughter of Prime Minister Modi.

Costa’s connection to India is deeply rooted in Goa, a former Portuguese colony and the birthplace of his grandfather. This heritage is so central to his identity that he is still affectionately known by the Konkani nickname "Babush."

His father, the distinguished author Orlando da Costa, also drew significant creative inspiration from his Goan upbringing, weaving those cultural influences into his literary career.

In recognition of these ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Costa with his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card during his 2017 visit to India, a trip during which he also received the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman, the highest honour for the Indian diaspora. At the time, PM Modi praised the then-Portuguese Prime Minister as a standout representative of the global Indian community.

Costa, during his visit to India in January 2017, had also received the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman award.

The “Mother Of All Deals”

The symbolic gesture served as a backdrop to the more formal announcement: the conclusion of a mega-trade pact that creates a free trade zone of two billion people. Key highlights of the deal include:

India will drastically reduce import duties on European luxury cars (from 110% to 40%) and wines (from 150% to 20%). India gains unprecedented access to the EU market for its textile, gemstone, and pharmaceutical sectors. The agreement is expected to double EU exports to India by 2032 and save European companies approximately €4 billion annually in duties.

A New Global Order

The timing of the deal is significant. Following their roles as Chief Guests at India's 77th Republic Day parade, the EU leaders framed the pact as a "geopolitical stabiliser." In a joint statement, the leaders emphasised that the India-EU partnership offers a reliable alternative in a world increasingly defined by trade wars and unilateral tariffs.