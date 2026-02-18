PTI Launches 'Imran Khan Release Force' Amid Alarming Reports of Former Pakistan PM's Declining Health

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the formation of “Imran Khan Release Force”, which will struggle to secure the former prime minister’s release from jail, Geo News reported

This move follows reports of a medical crisis for Imran Khan, with supporters and legal counsel claiming he has lost 85% of the vision in his right eye.

In a formal letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, PTI leader Latif Khosa condemned the "secretive" medical examination conducted at Adiala Jail on February 15.

The medical evaluation followed Supreme Court instructions to assess the leader's condition before February 16, after the bench was informed that the former prime minister had only "15pc vision left in his right eye."

Although the Supreme Court had mandated an evaluation, Khosa argued the process lacked transparency because the family’s trusted physicians, Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Asim Yousaf, were excluded in favor of a "handpicked" panel.

Khosa’s letter maintains that the 73-year-old leader is being denied basic human necessities and independent medical care. Despite repeated complaints of blurred vision, the legal team alleges that jail authorities failed to provide timely intervention.

He alleged that despite "repeated complaints of blurred and hazardous vision, no timely or adequate medical intervention was undertaken by the jail authorities."

Imran Khan's sisters have repeatedly blamed the Shehbaz Sharif-led government and Army Chief Asim Munir for his deteriorating health. They have alleged torture and harassment within Adiala Jail, where he is currently lodged.