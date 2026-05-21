Jaish Terrorist and Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan Killed in Attack By Unknown Persons in PoK

Hamza Burhan, the alleged mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

Burhan, a key operative linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was reportedly ambushed in a targeted attack in a densely forested area near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Local residents heard multiple gunshots late Wednesday night, after which his body was discovered with several bullet wounds. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing so far.

According to reports, Burhan hails from Ratnipora and was 22 years old.

The 2019 Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, had triggered widespread outrage in India and led to the Balakot airstrikes. Indian security agencies had long identified Burhan as a central figure in planning and coordinating the suicide bombing that targeted a CRPF convoy.

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