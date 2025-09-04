Putin And Xi Jinping Caught On Hot Mic Discussing Human Longevity And Organ Transplants

Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were caught discussing human longevity and organ transplants in a private conversation that was inadvertently picked up by a hot mic. The surprising conversation took place as Putin and Xi Jinping walked alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Tiananmen Rostrum to view a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The live mic captured their conversation about organ transplants and the possibility for humans to live up to 150 years.

The event was broadcast live by State Broadcaster CCTV, reaching an enormous audience of 1.9 billion online viewers and over 400 million TV spectators.

As Putin and Xi approached the Tiananmen Rostrum to watch the parade with Kim, Putin's interpreter was audible in Chinese, stating that advancements in biotechnology are ongoing. The interpreter further mentioned that human organs can be transplanted repeatedly, possibly leading to rejuvenation and even eternal life. In response, the Chinese President, who was momentarily out of camera view, was heard saying in Chinese that some forecasts suggest humans might live up to 150 years in the current century.

During the conversation, Kim appeared to be engaged, smiling and gazing in the direction of Russian President Putin and Xi Jinping, although it was unclear whether the conversation was being translated for him.

In the live mic, Putin's voice was not clearly audible in Russian during the CCTV broadcast. Neither the Russian government nor China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor CCTV responded to the conversation between the two leaders.

As Chinese President Xi began speaking, the camera panned out to capture a wide shot of Tiananmen Square, and the audio faded briefly. Shortly thereafter, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un reappeared on camera as they ascended the steps toward the viewing platform for the parade. During the event, Xi Jinping addressed a crowd of over 50,000 spectators, stressing the critical choice between peace and war in the current global context, as he reviewed troops and cutting-edge military equipment, including advanced missiles and naval drones.

The viral moment incident occurred during a diplomatic visit by Putin to China, where he attended the SCO summit organised in Tianjin that brought together over 20 leaders of non-Western countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit saw the signing of more than 20 agreements between Russia and China, ranging from energy to artificial intelligence, and an agreement to build a major new gas pipeline. The details of the pipeline, including financing and pricing, were not announced.