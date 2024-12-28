What We Know About Putin’s Call With Azerbaijanian Counterpart?

Putin Apologizes to Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash, Here's What We Know | Image: X

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday for what he described as a "tragic incident" following the crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan that resulted in 38 deaths. The plane, traveling from Baku to Grozny, veered off course toward Kazakhstan before crashing while attempting to land.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, and among the 67 people on board, 29 survived. The plane was en route to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, when it tragically diverted and crashed in Kazakhstan.

In an official statement, the Kremlin clarified that air defense systems were activated near Grozny on Wednesday due to a Ukrainian drone strike, but stopped short of confirming that one of these had struck the plane.

Putin apologizes to Azerbaijani President over the crash of a Plane | Here's what we know:

On the initiative of the Russian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The presidents discussed in detail the issues related to the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines passenger plane on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, it was noted that the Azerbaijani passenger aircraft repeatedly tried to land at the airport of the city of Grozny.

At that time, Grozny, Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were attacked by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defense systems repelled those attacks.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case under Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of air transport). Initial investigative actions are underway; civilian and military specialists are being interrogated.

Currently, two employees of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan are in Grozny, where they work together with representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office and the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The relevant services of Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are closely cooperating at the disaster site in the Aktau city area.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev; the leaders discussed the crash of the AZAL passenger plane, the Kremlin said. rehash