Putin Asks Trump 'Next Time In Moscow' After Joint Address, But No Questions From Press

Anchorage: Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump appeared side by side before the press in Alaska on Saturday, following a much-anticipated three-hour, closed-door meeting.

The two leaders refrained from taking any questions but offered short public statements, both describing the summit as “constructive.”

Speaking first and for longer than his American counterpart, Putin said the talks had been held “in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere.” He called them “thorough and useful,” expressing hope that “the understanding we have reached will… pave the way for peace in Ukraine.”

Moscow, he continued, expects “that Kyiv and the European capitals will constructively perceive all this and will not create any obstacles.” Putin also cautioned against “attempts to disrupt the emerging progress through provocation or behind-the-scenes intrigues,” reiterating that “for Russia, the events in Ukraine are associated with fundamental threats to our national security.”

He stressed the need for “a fair balance in the security sphere in Europe and in the world as a whole” to be restored.

When Trump took the podium, he kept his remarks brief but left the door open for continued diplomacy. “Would probably see you again very soon,” he told Putin. The Russian leader quickly countered with a proposal for their next meeting to be held in Moscow, an unexpected suggestion that drew smiles from both men. Trump called it “interesting,” acknowledging that such a trip might invite criticism at home, but said he would consider it “if that could be possible.”

The press appearance ended shortly thereafter. Ignoring questions shouted from the floor, the two leaders exchanged a firm handshake before exiting together, a visible sign of cordiality despite the absence of concrete outcomes.

No formal agreement or joint statement emerged from the talks, yet the tone suggested a cautious sense of possibility. Putin described the war in Ukraine as a “tragedy” and said he was “sincerely interested” in finding a resolution. He thanked Trump for hosting the summit, calling it “the starting point of resolution” and acknowledging Trump’s “pragmatism,” adding, “Trump clearly cares about the prosperity of his nation, but understands Russia has its own interests.”

He closed his remarks with a promise of follow-up, “I’m going to start making a few phone calls and tell them what happened.”