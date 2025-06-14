Putin Calls Trump, Discusses Middle East, Ukraine, and WWII 'Brotherhood' in 50-Minute Phone Conversation

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a 50-minute phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 14, to congratulate him on his 79th birthday and the occasion of Flag Day, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Putin reportedly shed light on the “spirit of wartime brotherhood" between the US and the Soviet Union.

Middle East Crisis Dominates Talks

The escalating tensions in the Middle East reportedly formed a core part of the dialogue.

Putin briefed Trump on his recent communications with the President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Israel.

Both leaders expressed concern over the region’s worsening stability, with Trump describing the situation as “highly alarming.”

Putin reiterated Russia’s proposal to pursue mutually acceptable agreements on the Iranian nuclear issue. While no formal commitments were made, both leaders acknowledged the possibility of reviving negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal.

Ukraine and Istanbul Agreements Also Discussed

The Russian President also updated Trump on the implementation of the Istanbul agreements reached earlier this month in Turkiye.

On the Ukraine front, Putin signaled Russia’s continued willingness to engage in negotiations with Ukrainian authorities.

The conversation between Putin and Trump was described as “useful” by Ushakov.