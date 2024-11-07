Putin Congratulates Trump on US Election Victory, Expresses Desire To Restore Relations

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin , on Thursday, wished President-elect Donald Trump for his sweeping victory in the US Presidential election and expressed willingness to work together to restore relations between the two countries. Putin congratulated Trump on his massive victory and signalled his readiness to engage in restoring relations with the next US President.

Putin, while highlighting the importance of addressing the ongoing war with Ukraine, expressed his desire to restore diplomatic ties between the US and Russia as Trump is set to return to the White House as the 47th President.

Praising Trump’s composure following an assassination attempt in July, during his election campaign in Pennsylvania, Putin described the President-elect as a "brave man" for how he handled the situation.