Putin Dismisses US Sanctions As 'Unfriendly Act', Warns of Very Strong Response To Missile Attack

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the latest US sanctions targeting the country's oil giants, Rosneft and Lukoil, as an unfriendly act. Putin, however, noted that the act won't impact Russia's economic well-being. The sanctions on the two Russian oil companies, imposed by US President Donald Trump, are the first of their kind since Trump began his second term earlier this year.

Russian President Putin asserted that while the sanctions are serious and will have consequences, Russia's economy is resilient and won't be majorly affected. "They (the US sanctions) are serious for us, of course, that is clear. And they will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly impact our economic well-being," Putin told reporters.

He warned that the sanctions may hamper Russia-US relations, which he said had only just begun to recover. Putin described the action as an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russia-US relations. Putin stressed that Russia won't bow to pressure and will respond strongly to any military threats.

Vladimir Putin also issued a stern warning regarding military action, stating that if Russia were attacked with US Tomahawk missiles, the response would be very strong, if not overwhelming.

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought the powerful missiles from the US, but it's unclear whether they will be supplied.

Trump announced the sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil on Wednesday, saying, "Look, these are tremendous sanctions. These are very big. Those are against their two big oil companies...We hope that the war will be settled." Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Putin's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, which began in early 2022, at a time when the US President spares no opportunity to claim credit for ending multiple wars across the globe.

On the other hand, Trump described the US sanctions as an attempt to pressure Moscow to accept a ceasefire. However, Putin remains defiant amidst all the actions taken by Trump.

The experts stated that Russia's economy has developed a strong immunity to Western restrictions, and Moscow is exploring new partnerships to circumvent sanctions. Meanwhile, the US move has created uncertainty in the global energy markets, with oil prices rising sharply.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the sanctions as massive, aimed at cutting off the Kremlin's war machine. The EU has also announced parallel sanctions, registering a coordinated Western crackdown.

Putin-Trump Changing Equations

The equation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has witnessed a mix of apparent admiration, strategic alignment, and underlying tensions.

Trump has expressed frustration with Putin's refusal to budge from his demands, leading to stalled negotiations. The US has imposed sanctions on Russia's oil companies, which Putin has criticised as an unfriendly act harming Russia-US relations.

In the meantime, Trump's planned meeting with Putin was put on hold, with Trump citing a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts. Putin asserted that the summit should be well-prepared to yield meaningful results. The situation is further complicated by internal dynamics within Russia, with growing discontent among the elite due to the economic costs and casualties of the war.

The experts suggested that Putin's negotiation strategy involves moving slowly, keeping Trump interested, and resetting expectations, while Russia pursues gains on the battlefield. Trump's approach has been criticised for prioritising a quick resolution to the conflict at the expense of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The US and Russia have taken initial steps towards a resolution, but the path ahead is fraught with uncertainties and challenges. Trump's willingness to do so has oscillated, and he has returned to calling for an end to the war, an end that would see Ukraine surrender territory.