Putin Hails PM Modi's Role in Strengthening Russia-India Strategic Partnership on His Birthday

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his personal efforts in strengthening bilateral ties.



In a congratulatory Telegram message published on the Kremlin's website, Putin lauded PM Modi's role in deepening the relationship between the two countries.



"You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the particularly privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," Putin said in his message, according to Izvestia Multimedia Information Centre (Izvestia MIC).



Putin's greetings came as world leaders marked the occasion, with former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak on Wednesday also extending greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter's 75th birthday.



"It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain," Sunak said.



Other world leaders have extended their greetings to PM Modi.



Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in his message said, "Our national servicemen and women, and all the people of Bhutan offer warmest wishes on your 75th birth anniversary. On this happy occasion, we pray for your good health, happiness and long life."



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, lauded PM Modi's leadership and vision for India.



In a post on X, Luxon wrote, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi."



Luxon also posted a video message in which he personally conveyed his greetings.



In his message, he said, "Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047."



The New Zealand Prime Minister also highlighted his eagerness to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. "I'm really excited about New Zealand partnering more with India to achieve that vision as we look to ensure both our great nations achieve the security and also the prosperity that we seek," he said.



Recalling his visit to India earlier this year, Luxon expressed hope of welcoming Modi to New Zealand. "I hope I might be able to reciprocate the very warm hospitality you extended to me in March by hosting you here in New Zealand. But in the meantime, I wish you a very, very happy birthday," he added.



Luxon's greetings came on a day when US President Donald Trump also reached out to Prime Minister Modi, extending birthday wishes through a phone call and expressing gratitude for India's support on efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



In a post on his media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job." "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.



Following the call, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his wishes and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.



In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.



"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.