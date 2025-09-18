Updated 18 September 2025 at 20:53 IST
'Putin Has Let Me Down': Trump Blasts Russia During UK Press Conference
During a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "let me down" regarding the Ukraine peace process.
During a historic visit to the United Kingdom, U.S. President Donald Trump, in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressed his disappointment with Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine peace process, stating, "He has let me down."
Trump's remarks followed his claim that he has "solved" seven wars that were previously considered "unsolvable" and impossible to negotiate since he took office. He believes that the conflict in Ukraine should be the easiest to end, citing his personal relationship with the Russian president as the key.
This statement comes after Trump hosted Putin in Alaska last month in an effort to broker an end to the conflict. Although the president said they had made "some great progress," no agreement has been reached.
During the press conference, which focused on sealing investment deals and reaffirming the "special relationship" between the two nations, Trump also mentioned the ongoing conflict in Gaza, saying his administration is working hard to resolve it and hopes to achieve a similar outcome in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Starmer also spoke at the conference, noting that Putin has shown his "true face" by launching the "biggest attack since the invasion began" in recent days.
President Trump arrived in Britain on Tuesday for what is considered an unprecedented second state visit. Typically, U.S. presidents serving a second term are not granted a full state visit and are instead invited for a more informal meeting with the monarch.
