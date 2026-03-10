Putin Holds Phone Call With Trump, Offers Quick Settlement Proposal For Iran War

Florida: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the dual crises of the Ukraine and Iran conflict, currently destabilising the global order. During the discussion, Putin reportedly presented a series of proposals intended to secure an immediate resolution to the intensifying war in Iran.

According to the Kremlin, the dialogue was characterised as "productive, professional, and frank," which was a crucial moment of direct high-level communication between the two leaders as the conflict in West Asia threatens to destabilise the global economy.

Senior foreign policy aide to the Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov, confirmed that the conversation focused heavily on the "US-Israeli war against Iran," a nation that remains a primary strategic ally for Russia. Putin reportedly advocated for a quick political and diplomatic settlement to the hostilities, while also taking the opportunity to praise Trump’s ongoing mediation efforts regarding the Ukrainian conflict. The dialogue between the two leaders followed a series of inconclusive meetings between Russian, American, and Ukrainian representatives, where a formal ceasefire has yet to be achieved despite the US administration’s push to resolve important international security questions.

The analysts explained that the geopolitical weight of the call was underlined by the burgeoning global energy crisis, which has seen oil prices soar past the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in nearly 4 years.

As the conflict in the Middle East disrupts shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, Russian President Putin warned that production dependent on this route could face a complete halt as early as next month. In a televised address to Russian oil and gas executives earlier, Putin noted that Moscow is prepared to resume long-term cooperation with European customers, provided they signal a commitment to a stable and sustainable partnership.

Putin's Energy Diplomacy

Amidst the looming global scarcity of energy, Putin’s offer to work again with Europe suggested a diplomatic change by the Kremlin to leverage the current energy scarcity. The experts also asserted that by stating that Russian companies must "take advantage of the current situation," Putin is also positioning Moscow as a possible stabiliser for European nations currently reeling from the price peaks unseen since 2022.

The Russian President, as per the Kremlin, made it clear that any return to energy cooperation is contingent on Europe ensuring “sustainability and stability”, essentially placing the burden of rebuilding the relationship on Western capitals.

The economic dimensions of the conflict have prompted a sharp warning from the Kremlin regarding the 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The warning regarding the Strait of Hormuz as the Iran war escalates has jolted the international markets, forcing the G7 nations to begin preparation to implement necessary measures to combat the price surge. Though the G7 has yet to commit to releasing emergency oil reserves, the threat of a total stoppage in the Strait of Hormuz has made the search for a diplomatic breakthrough more urgent.