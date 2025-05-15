‘Third Throne for Second Wife’: Putin’s ‘Toungue In Cheek’ Remark At Malaysian PM Goes Viral

Republic World
Updated May 15th 2025, 20:10 IST

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow. The duo a light-hearted exchange that had the entire hall bursting in laughter.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Putin and Malaysian PM Shared a Lighter Moment During Meeting
Putin and Malaysian PM Shared a Lighter Moment During Meeting | Image: X/Sputnik

World News: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, the first official visit by a Malaysian leader to Russia in nearly two decades. The meeting, which focused on diplomatic ties and bilateral cooperation, also featured a light-hearted exchange that had the entire hall bursting in laughter. 

Putin and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Share Laughter During Moscow Meeting 

During their conversation, Putin shared a playful anecdote about a question he had asked Anwar Ibrahim: "There are three thrones; one of them is for the Czar, the second one is for his wife, and what do you think the third one is for?"

To which the Malaysian PM wittily responded, "For the second wife."

Putin laughed and said, "I hope he is not angry at me for saying these things," as the hall, filled with hundreds of attendees, erupted in laughter—including Anwar Ibrahim himself, who couldn't resist joining in.

Putin and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Video   

While the light-hearted exchange grabbed attention, the meeting also held significant diplomatic weight, strengthening Malaysia-Russia trade relations, particularly in energy and defence sectors.

PM Anwar Ibrahim’s four-day visit signals Malaysia’s interest in diversifying diplomatic engagements, especially amid shifting global alliances. His trip to Russia, a major global power, shows Malaysia’s efforts to balance relationships with both Western and Eastern nations.

The video shared earlier in the day is now going viral across social media platforms, with Putin's charismatic style and sense of humour captivating large gatherings. 

Published May 15th 2025, 20:09 IST