‘Third Throne for Second Wife’: Putin’s ‘Toungue In Cheek’ Remark At Malaysian PM Goes Viral

World News: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, the first official visit by a Malaysian leader to Russia in nearly two decades. The meeting, which focused on diplomatic ties and bilateral cooperation, also featured a light-hearted exchange that had the entire hall bursting in laughter.

During their conversation, Putin shared a playful anecdote about a question he had asked Anwar Ibrahim: "There are three thrones; one of them is for the Czar, the second one is for his wife, and what do you think the third one is for?"

To which the Malaysian PM wittily responded, "For the second wife."

Putin laughed and said, "I hope he is not angry at me for saying these things," as the hall, filled with hundreds of attendees, erupted in laughter—including Anwar Ibrahim himself, who couldn't resist joining in.

While the light-hearted exchange grabbed attention, the meeting also held significant diplomatic weight, strengthening Malaysia-Russia trade relations, particularly in energy and defence sectors.

PM Anwar Ibrahim’s four-day visit signals Malaysia’s interest in diversifying diplomatic engagements, especially amid shifting global alliances. His trip to Russia, a major global power, shows Malaysia’s efforts to balance relationships with both Western and Eastern nations.