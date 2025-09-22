Updated 22 September 2025 at 18:03 IST
Putin Ready To Extend Nuclear Arms Treaty With US By One Year, If Trump Does The Same
Reported by: Deepti Verma
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is ready to extend by one year the last arms control treaty between Washington and Moscow. | Image: Reuters File
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he was ready to extend by one year the last arms control treaty between Washington and Moscow that limits the number of nuclear weapons each side has if US President Donald Trump does the same.
The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them, is due to run out on February 5, 2026.
