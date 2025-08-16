Alaska: Amid a high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war, a revelation by Putin during a joint address has left many questioning the United States' double standards on global trade. During the joint address, Vladimir Putin revealed that bilateral trade between the US and Russia has increased by 20%. The announcement left everyone reeling in shock as it came at a time when Trump is imposing 50% tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil.

The Trump administration's decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, doubling existing tariffs to 50%, has strained relations between the two countries. Trump's move is seen as a pressure tactic to force India to reduce its imports of Russian oil, but analysts warned it could hurt US consumers and businesses. The tariff could increase inflation, undermine global oil market stability, and alienate a key democratic ally in Asia.

Meanwhile, the Russian President's disclosure regarding US-Russia trade dynamics presented an interesting contrast. Despite Trump's tough rhetoric on Russia, bilateral trade between the two countries has increased, as confirmed by Putin. The US has maintained a complicated relationship with Russia, with trade restrictions in place due to geopolitical tensions.