Updated 4 December 2025 at 09:18 IST
Putin in India LIVE: Russian President To Arrive In Delhi Today; S-500, Su-57, BrahMos-NG And Major Trade Talks To Lead Agenda
Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit is his first since the Ukraine conflict began. It will kick off with a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolising the strong personal and strategic ties between the two nations. The next day, 5 December, sees the formal summit and a packed agenda across multiple strategic sectors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to land in New Delhi on the evening of 4 December 2025 for a two-day state visit. The visit is his first since the Ukraine conflict began. It will kick off with a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolising the strong personal and strategic ties between the two nations. The next day, 5 December, sees the formal summit and a packed agenda across multiple strategic sectors.
His formal engagements are scheduled to start late in the morning, beginning with a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, expected around 11 AM.
Following this, President Putin is likely to proceed to Rajghat, where he will pay homage at the memorial. His visit there is expected to last roughly half an hour before he moves to Hyderabad House, the main venue for bilateral discussions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to host an official luncheon for the Russian President at Hyderabad House at approximately 2 PM. The remainder of the afternoon is set aside for delegation-level talks, during which both sides are expected to review current projects and explore fresh avenues of cooperation across strategic sectors.
What To Expect
Defence And Security Cooperation: Talks likely to cover existing defence - equipment deals, upgrades, maintenance agreements, and deeper technology-sharing arrangements.
Energy And Oil Collaboration: Given India’s demand and global energy volatility, discussions are expected around long-term oil supply, pricing frameworks, and energy security.
Trade And Economic Partnerships: Expansion of bilateral trade beyond traditional sectors, exploring new areas such as manufacturing, technology, agriculture, and perhaps trade-facilitation frameworks.
Civil Nuclear And Strategic Technology Cooperation: Collaboration on nuclear energy projects and possibly future strategic-technology cooperation under the broader strategic partnership.
Global Diplomacy And Geopolitical Dialogue: Beyond bilateral issues - exchange of views on regional and global issues to reaffirm shared stances and navigate growing international pressure.
4 December 2025 at 09:18 IST
Russian House in Delhi Hosts Photo Exhibition Ahead of Putin's India Visit
Ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s State visit to India, Russian House in Delhi has organised a photo exhibition showcasing 25 years of India-Russia defence and strategic cooperation.
4 December 2025 at 09:13 IST
Delhi Gears Up With Flags, Flex Boards Welcoming President Putin Ahead of State Visit
Delhi is all set to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, with flex boards and Russian flags lining Teen Murti Marg. Invited by PM Narendra Modi, Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit on December 4-5 and hold talks with the Prime Minister. President Droupadi Murmu will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour.
4 December 2025 at 08:46 IST
New Projects, Tourism Growth and Global Coordination on Agenda
Putin in India LIVE: Yury Ushakov highlighted ongoing and upcoming cooperation in industrial manufacturing, technology, space, transport, healthcare and mining. He also noted a rise in tourism exchanges - over 80,000 Russians visited India and over 40,000 Indians travelled to Russia in 2024. He said leaders will also discuss global issues and cooperation in multilateral platforms such as the UN, SCO, G20 and BRICS, where India will take chairmanship in 2026.
4 December 2025 at 08:46 IST
Major Agreements and Joint Statement Expected After Talks
Putin in India LIVE: Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said a joint statement and several bilateral agreements - including a roadmap for strategic economic cooperation until 2030 - are expected following the summit. Trade and economic issues will be a key focus, with bilateral trade touching USD 63.6 billion in 2024 - a 12% rise from last year. He added that a major intergovernmental commission meeting was held in Moscow in August to advance cooperation.
4 December 2025 at 08:47 IST
Moscow Says India-Russia Partnership Continues to Strengthen
Putin in India LIVE: Yury Ushakov ahead of the Russia-India summit said cooperation between Russia and India continues to expand across politics, security, economy, science, technology and culture. He recalled that December 21 marks 15 years since both nations elevated ties to a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” He added the upcoming visit provides an opportunity to review the entire agenda comprehensively.
4 December 2025 at 08:47 IST
Russia-India Political Dialogue Remains Active and Confidential
Putin in India LIVE: Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a press briefing ahead of the Russia-India summit that bilateral political engagement between the two nations remains frequent and confidential. He noted that the leaders met earlier this year during the SCO Summit in Tianjin and held five phone conversations. In Moscow, President Putin also held meetings with NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.
4 December 2025 at 08:47 IST
India-Russia Seal Major Defence Deal Allowing Exchange of Troops, Vessels and Logistical Support for Joint Operations
Putin in India LIVE: The Russian parliament has cleared the Reciprocal Exchange Logistics Agreement (RELOS), enabling both nations to share military facilities, refuel ships, and support joint operations. The approval, timed ahead of the Modi-Putin summit, strengthens India-Russia defence ties and adds momentum to their strategic partnership.
4 December 2025 at 08:47 IST
India, Russia To Sign 2030 Strategic Economic Roadmap During Putin's Visit
Putin in India LIVE: Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Putin’s December 4-5 visit is “important,” as it provides the opportunity to comprehensively discuss the entire extensive agenda of Russian-Indian ties. He added that multiple agreements are expected to be signed, including the Development Programme of strategic areas of Russian-Indian economic cooperation by 2030.
4 December 2025 at 08:47 IST
Putin to Hold Meeting With President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Putin in India LIVE: According to Yury Ushakov, Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to meet separately with India’s President Droupadi Murmu as part of his official engagements on Friday, December 5, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, scheduled around 11 AM. This meeting marks the formal start of his diplomatic schedule during the India visit.
4 December 2025 at 08:47 IST
Dinner With PM Modi to State Banquet: Putin's Agenda During India Visit
Putin in India LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit begins with a private dinner hosted by PM Modi, a reciprocal gesture following Modi’s 2024 Moscow visit. His schedule includes a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan, a state banquet by President Murmu, and high-level bilateral talks covering defence, energy and strategic cooperation.
4 December 2025 at 08:47 IST
Defence Ministers Of Russia, India To Hold Key Talks On December 4
Putin in India LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov to discuss faster supply of key defence platforms, including S-400 Missile Systems, Su-30 upgrades and pending hardware deliveries. The talks, held ahead of the Modi-Putin summit, aim to strengthen long-standing defence cooperation and address delivery delays with a particular focus on ensuring expeditious supply of military hardware from Russia to India.
4 December 2025 at 08:48 IST
Putin’s India Visit: S-500 Missile Deal Likely On Agenda For Modi-Putin Talks
Putin in India LIVE: As Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares for his visit to India on December 4, 2025, Defence technology cooperation is expected to dominate the Modi–Putin meeting. sources indicate that discussions may include a potential agreement for the next-generation S-500 missile defence system.
the S-500, a successor to the s-400 triumph, provides nationwide protection against hypersonic threats and expands India’s air, missile, and near-space Defence capabilities. India’s 2018 purchase of s-400 systems for $5.43 billion has already proved pivotal - particularly during operation Sindoor, where the system detected and neutralised pakistani aircraft deep inside hostile territory, according to Air Chief Marshal Ap Singh.
4 December 2025 at 08:48 IST
Republic-Sputnik Joint Mega Coverage On Russian President Putin Visits To India
Putin in India LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set for a two-day visit to India, marking his first official trip since the conflict in Ukraine began. the agenda includes key discussions on trade, defence, and economic cooperation, alongside a private dinner with PM Modi.
President Putin’s itinerary also includes a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, hosted by president Droupadi Murmu, and bilateral discussions aimed at furthering cooperation across multiple sectors. The visit is scheduled to begin with a private dinner on thursday, 4 December, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on lok kalyan marg.
