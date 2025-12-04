Putin in India LIVE: Russian President To Arrive In Delhi Today; S-500, Su-57, BrahMos-NG And Major Trade Talks To Lead Agenda

Putin in India LIVE: Russian President To Meet PM Modi Today; S-500, Su-57, BrahMos-NG And Major Trade Talks To Lead Agenda | Image: Republic

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to land in New Delhi on the evening of 4 December 2025 for a two-day state visit. The visit is his first since the Ukraine conflict began. It will kick off with a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolising the strong personal and strategic ties between the two nations. The next day, 5 December, sees the formal summit and a packed agenda across multiple strategic sectors.

His formal engagements are scheduled to start late in the morning, beginning with a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, expected around 11 AM.

Following this, President Putin is likely to proceed to Rajghat, where he will pay homage at the memorial. His visit there is expected to last roughly half an hour before he moves to Hyderabad House, the main venue for bilateral discussions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to host an official luncheon for the Russian President at Hyderabad House at approximately 2 PM. The remainder of the afternoon is set aside for delegation-level talks, during which both sides are expected to review current projects and explore fresh avenues of cooperation across strategic sectors.

What To Expect

Defence And Security Cooperation: Talks likely to cover existing defence - equipment deals, upgrades, maintenance agreements, and deeper technology-sharing arrangements.

Energy And Oil Collaboration: Given India’s demand and global energy volatility, discussions are expected around long-term oil supply, pricing frameworks, and energy security.

Trade And Economic Partnerships: Expansion of bilateral trade beyond traditional sectors, exploring new areas such as manufacturing, technology, agriculture, and perhaps trade-facilitation frameworks.

Civil Nuclear And Strategic Technology Cooperation: Collaboration on nuclear energy projects and possibly future strategic-technology cooperation under the broader strategic partnership.

Global Diplomacy And Geopolitical Dialogue: Beyond bilateral issues - exchange of views on regional and global issues to reaffirm shared stances and navigate growing international pressure.