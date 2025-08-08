Putin's Territorial Gains In Ukraine Could Be Locked In Under Proposed US Backed Peace Deal

New Delhi: The United States and Russia are working toward a potential deal to halt the conflict in Ukraine, which would effectively lock in Moscow’s control over territories seized during its military invasion.

Putin's Territorial Gains In Ukraine Soon After US Backed Peace deal

The deal is being shaped ahead of a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as early as next week, according to foreign media reports.

In the proposed deal Putin claims four Ukrainian regions – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – as well as the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which he annexed in 2014.

Zelenskyy Seeking Peace

Ukraine showed willingness to be flexible in the search for an end to a war that has ravaged its towns and cities and killed large numbers of its soldiers and citizens.

“I’m grateful to President Trump for his openness to seeking truly effective solutions. Here in Ukraine, we are confident that this war can be ended with a lasting peace. But every step must be carefully considered to hit the mark…” said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy-Tusk Talk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told media that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier today and hinted that a Russia-Ukraine peace deal could materialize sooner rather than later.

Following their conversation, Tusk suggested that the conflict may soon be “frozen”.

Tyson Barker, former Deputy Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery at the U.S. State Department, stated, “The best the Ukrainians can do is remain firm in their objections and their conditions for a negotiated settlement, while demonstrating their gratitude for American support,”.

Putin-Trump Meet

The Putin-Trump meet in Alaska soon, where the two leaders will discuss a range of critical issues including the Ukraine peace talk, the status of upcoming sanctions—whether they will be enforced, delayed, or cancelled—and broader geopolitical issues.

MEA says, "India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025. This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, "This is not an era of war”. India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts."

India-US Tariff Conflict

The Trump administration is taking drastic step toward Moscow's oil customers, imposing an additional 25% tariff on goods from India over its imports of Russian oil. India, on the other hand, has refused to bow down to the Trump administration, firmly prioritising its national interests and rejecting what it described as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” pressure over its continued trade with Russia.