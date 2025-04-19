'Putin's True Attitude Towards Human Life...': Zelenskyy After Russia Announces Easter Ceasefire

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that the true attitude of Russian President Vladimir Putin towards Easter and human life was revealed after Ukrainian air defence and aviation spotted Shahed drones in their skies.

Zelenskyy's remark has come after Putin announced Easter truce amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. In a statement, Russian President said the course of the truce will show Ukraine's willingness and ability to resolve the issue peacefully.

Putin also welcomed the desire of the United States and President Trump for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

However, responding after Putin's message Easter message, Zelenskyy said, “As for yet another attempt by Putin to play with human lives—at this moment, air raid alerts are spreading across Ukraine. At 17:15, Russian attack drones were detected in our skies. Ukrainian air defense and aviation have already begun working to protect us. Shahed drones in our skies reveal Putin’s true attitude toward Easter and toward human life.”

In another statement on X, Zelenskyy said that he received a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Today, our forces continued their activity on the territory of the Kursk region and are holding their positions. In the Belgorod region, our warriors have advanced and expanded our zone of control, the Ukrainian President said.

Zelenskyy in another post announced the return of hundreds of prisoners of war comprising both civilians and soldiers as he thanked United Arab Emirates (UAE) for mediation talks.

Our people are home, one of the best pieces of news that can be. Another 277 warriors have returned home from Russian captivity, Zelenskyy said.

The warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the border guards. They defended Mariupol and other directions in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions, he said.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who made this return of their people possible and especially grateful to the United Arab Emirates for their mediation.